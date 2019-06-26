CHEAT SHEET
GIVE ME ONE MORE CHANCE
Trump and Kim Jong Un in ‘Behind the Scenes’ Talks for Third Summit, Says South Korea
Their second summit ended in Donald Trump storming out early and, ever since, North Korea has been issuing increasingly threatening statements toward the U.S. over its continuing sanctions. Despite that, Washington and Pyongyang are supposedly locked in “behind-the-scenes” talks to hold a third summit between Kim Jong Un and President Trump. That’s according to the president of South Korea, Moon Jae-in, who said Wednesday: “Both sides have been engaged in dialogue in regard to a third summit... It’s noteworthy that the behind-the-scenes talks have been preceded by the mutual understanding of each other’s position gained through the Hanoi summit.” The Hanoi summit in February ended in failure after the two sides couldn’t agree on U.S. calls for denuclearization and North Korean demands for sanctions relief.