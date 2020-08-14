Trump and Melania Requested Mail-In Ballots for Florida’s Primary: Report
IS ANYONE SURPRISED?
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have reportedly requested mail-in ballots for Florida’s upcoming primary election, even as the president has railed against mail-in voting as supposedly being rife with fraud. Citing records of the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, CNN’s Ana Cabrera reports that the ballots were mailed to Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday. The president has spent weeks claiming, without evidence, that voting by mail will lead to election interference and widespread voter fraud in the Nov. 3 presidential election. He changed his tune on the practice last week—but only in the case of Florida, which he claimed is “safe and secure” from voter fraud even as the rest of the country is somehow compromised. Sources familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast at the time that Team Trump had finally realized the president’s constant fear-mongering could end up costing him Republican votes in the swing state.