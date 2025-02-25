Trump Backs Ramaswamy’s Run for Ohio Governor After Ripping His MAGA Credentials
CHANGING TUNE
President Trump endorsed Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign to become governor of Ohio. “He’s Young, Strong, and Smart!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “He will be a GREAT Governor of Ohio, will never let you down, and has my COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT!” Ramaswamy officially announced his Ohio campaign on Monday, saying he wanted to make Ohio the “top state in the country.” The president’s praise is in contrast to his remarks in January 2024, during the Republican primaries, when Trump accused Ramaswamy of “deceitful campaign tricks” and said he was “not MAGA.” Ramaswamy’s campaign also picked up support from Elon Musk, his former co-leader of the Department of Government Efficiency. Ramaswamy spent only a few hours at DOGE before suddenly quitting amid reports that he was pushed out by Musk, though Ramaswamy insists his departure was a “mutual” decision. Behind the back-slapping social posts there are already potential signs of tension between the gubernatorial hopeful and his political allies. Ramaswamy hesitated when asked whether he would mirror DOGE’s work to slash spending in Ohio, like Musk has done in the federal government.
