Trump and Pence to Stay Away From Each Other to Stop Virus From Incapacitating Them Both, Says Report

Read it at ABC News
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have agreed to stay away from each other to reduce the risk of both of them being incapacitated by the novel coronavirus, ABC News reports. The White House has scrambled to introduce much stricter preventative measures in recent days after two aides on the campus, including Pence’s press secretary, tested positive for the disease. Now an official has told ABC News that, following discussions over the weekend, Trump and Pence will avoid each other as much as possible. They are reportedly not expected to attend the same meetings unless that is deemed unavoidable. The White House has already directed most staff to wear face masks or face coverings at all times in the building—but that rule is not expected to apply to Trump or Pence. Trump said Monday that both he and Pence had again tested negative for the virus.