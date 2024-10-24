Trump and Tucker Carlson Plan Election Eve Halloween Rally

Donald Trump is set to make his closing argument on Halloween in a live interview with MAGA rabble rouser Tucker Carlson in the battleground state of Arizona.

The event, billed as the “grand finale” of the Tucker Carlson Live Tour, will take place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, on Oct. 31. As they are in other key battleground states, Trump and Kamala Harris are virtually tied in Arizona.

The interview is sure to be a friendly one. Carlson is one of Trump’s fiercest loyalists and played a key role in the selection of JD Vance as his running mate. Carlson campaigned with Trump on Wednesday at a rally in Duluth, Georgia, where he made some eyebrow-raising remarks , predicting a Trump reelection would be like “Dad” coming home to deliver a “vigorous spanking” to “a bad little girl.”

The arena in Glendale can seat up to 19,000 people, an appealing venue for the crowd-obsessed former president. Members of Carlson’s network had first dibs to join the party with a presale this week before access opened to the public. Now, tickets are on sale on Ticketmaster for between $30 and $80 a pop, with most of the seats closest to the stage already unavailable.

According to a campaign press release, all proceeds will be donated to relief efforts for victims of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, storms which recently ravaged the Southeast—including regions full of Trump supporters .

Trump is filling his calendar with high-profile events in the final run-up to Election Day. In addition to his appearance alongside Carlson, he’ll host an afternoon rally on Halloween in Henderson, Nevada, outside Las Vegas.

But first, the GOP presidential candidate is planning a massive rally with VIP guests at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 27.