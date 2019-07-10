Trump and Barr Turn to One of America’s Original Tools of Political Repression: The Census

Bill Barr has done it again. The attorney general who defanged the Mueller Report before the rest of America had a chance to read it has now stepped in to replace the lawyers arguing for a citizenship question on the census after Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was caught dead to rights lying about why he wanted to add it, and after the Supreme Court ruled that Ross was lying. (Tuesday evening, a federal judge in New York torched Barr’s arguments and ruled that the department hadn’t given an adequate justification for replacing the lawyers.)

Barr says he’s come up with a brilliant and legal justification for the citizenship question, which of course he isn’t ready to tell us about yet.

Remember—this is the top law enforcement officer in the United States. And his concern wasn’t holding Ross to account, God forbid, or obeying the obvious spirit of the court’s decision and letting the matter drop. Nope. His goal, again, was to be Donald Trump’s henchman.