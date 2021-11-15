Trump Announced Inauguration No-Show After Hearing of McConnell’s Plan to Disinvite Him, Book Says
FORCED HIS HAND
Two days after the Capitol riot, then President Donald Trump sent what turned out to be his last ever tweet before he was slapped with a permanent ban for inciting the insurrection. “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20,” he wrote on Jan. 8. But, according to a new book, that wasn’t entirely Trump’s own decision. ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl writes in Betrayal that Trump only announced that he wouldn’t attend the inauguration after he caught wind of Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell’s plan to disinvite him from the event. “McConnell felt he could not give Trump another opportunity to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power,” Karl reported. “McConnell wanted to get a letter together from the top four congressional leaders informing Trump that he had been disinvited.” However, before the letter could be written, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy reportedly blabbed about the plan to Trump, who then sent his final tweet to make it appear as if he had made the call.