Announcing His Dinner Plans With Tim Cook, Trump Says Apple Will Spend ‘Vast Sums of Money’ in U.S.
President Trump took to Twitter late Friday to announce that he’d be having dinner with Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, which he said would be “spending vast sums of money in the U.S.” “Having dinner tonight with Tim Cook of Apple. They will be spending vast sums of money in the U.S. Great!” the president wrote. According to CNBC, the president and the CEO have met on several occasions and they had dinner together at Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey golf club last August. The president also previously referred to Cook as “Tim Apple” during a White House event earlier this year. Trump’s praise for the “vast sums” the company is spending is reportedly a reference to a Thursday announcement Apple made about how much it spent on U.S. suppliers and investors. The company said it spent $60 billion on U.S. suppliers, and employed 90,000 people in the U.S. While the company spends money on U.S. suppliers, it assembles most of its products in China.