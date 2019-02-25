Trump Announces Recovery of Danny Burch, U.S. Citizen Held Hostage in Yemen
President Trump announced on Twitter Monday that Danny Burch, a U.S. citizen held captive in Yemen for more than a year, has been recovered. “It is my honor today to announce that Danny Burch... has been recovered and reunited with his wife and children,” the president tweeted. Burch, an engineer for the Yemeni Safer oil company, was abducted in September 2017. He was kidnapped from his car by unidentified gunmen on a busy street in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa. President Trump thanked the United Arab Emirates for helping recover Burch. In January 2018, Reuters reported that Burch had been released by Yemen Houthis and taken to Oman aboard a flight that also carried a senior leader of the Iran-aligned group. Burch was abducted in a part of Yemen that is tightly controlled by the Houthis and where Al Qaeda is not believed to have an active presence. Houthi forces denied detaining him at the time, and said he had been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.