Trump Announces Return Rally at Site Where Assassin Nearly Killed Him
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
Donald Trump’s campaign said Wednesday he’ll soon return to the site where he came within inches of being fatally shot this summer. Trump says he’s headed to the now-infamous farm in Butler, Pennsylvania, for a second rally on Oct. 5—exactly one month before Election Day. That rally will be Trump’s first visit to the western Pennsylvania town of 13,000 since Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, opened fire at him shortly after he took the stage on July 13. Trump’s campaign said in a statement that the ex-president plans to honor the life of Corey Comperatore—the retired fire chief who was fatally caught in the crossfire at the previous rally as loved ones say he shielded their bodies. Trump is also expected to honor the other two rally-goers who were seriously injured in the attack and to “express his deep gratitude” to local cops, first responders, and the community in general for its support.