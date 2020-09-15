Trump Announces Weekly ‘Fox & Friends’ Interview—and Host Squirms
NO BACKROOM DEAL
President Donald Trump’s latest marathon phone chat with his favorite morning television show ended awkwardly when Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy rejected the president’s claim that he’d agreed to make weekly appearances on the show through the election. The president kicked off his Tuesday morning interview by saying it was “great to be with my friends” before surprising Doocy with his announcement that he’d be doing weekly appearances on the show going forward, just “like the old days.” (Trump had a weekly F&F guest spot prior to his presidential run.) “I haven’t heard that. Well, that’s an exclusive right there,” Doocy responded.
At the conclusion of the nearly hour-long call, Trump reiterated that he looked forward to “doing it every week” and that he believed the arrangement was for every Monday. “Sounds good,” an excited co-host Brian Kilmeade replied before Doocy stepped in with a clarification. “You may want to do it every week, but Fox is not committed to that. We’ll take it on a case-by-case basis, and Joe Biden as well, is always welcome to join us for 47 minutes, like we just did with the president,” Doocy declared as Kilmeade’s face noticeably dropped.