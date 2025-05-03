Politics

Trump Anoints Himself New Pope in Bizarre Truth Social Post

MAKE THE PAPACY GREAT AGAIN?

The MAGA president sent his followers into a frenzy with a photo of himself at the helm of the papacy.

Emell Derra Adolphus
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 30: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Cross Hall of the White House during an event on "Investing in America" on April 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump was joined by CEOs to highlight their companies during the event. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Donald Trump followed up on his “I’d like to be Pope” comment last week by sharing a photo depicting himself as the Holy Father in a Friday night Truth Social post.

The Republican president, a non-Catholic, shared what appeared to be an AI-generated photo of himself as the pope, dressed in white robes, gilded in gold. And while he did not caption the post, for many, it crossed the line as “disrespectful” and “disgusting.”

“This is blasphemy,” one commentator wrote. “Shame on all of you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another added: “If you were as religious as you claim to be, you would know this is incredibly insulting to a huge number of your followers and wouldn’t have posted it. You have no shame.”

Others called for more trolling of the Catholic Church.

“Nearly fell off my chair laughing and cheering at the same time. Raised a Catholic, attended CCD, Alter Boy, and I approve of this legendary trolling message,” one user said.

Conclave to Choose Next Pope Is Predicted to ‘Be Very Short’FRANCIS 2: ELECTRIC BOOGALOO
Emell Derra Adolphus
VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - APRIL 26: Cardinals attend the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square on April 26, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. Pope Francis died on April 21st at the age of 88. Born in Argentina as Jorge Mario Bergoglio, he was the first Latin American and the first Jesuit to become Pope when elected in 2013. Taking the name Francis after St Francis of Assisi, he promoted a more humble version of the papacy than many of his predecessors. He will be buried outside of the Vatican in a simple wooden coffin at the Basilica Santa Maria Maggiore.

Trump’s post marked his latest dig at the papacy after he told reporters on Wednesday that he was his own “number one choice” to succeed the late Pope Francis. The conclave assembly of cardinals to choose the next pope, predicted to be “very short,” will begin Wednesday, May 7. Amid Trump’s trolling, a cardinal said the Vatican is still looking for “Francis 2.”

“I think there is a consensus ... the vision is very clear what kind of pope we need in the church and for the world,” Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chávez of El Salvador told ABC News. “That is why I think the conclave will be very short, two or three days.”

VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - APRIL 26: President of France Emmanuel Macron, Finland's President Alexander Stubb, US President Donald Trump, US First Lady Melania Trump, Estonian President Alar Karis, King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain attend the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square on April 26, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. Pope Francis died on April 21st at the age of 88. Born in Argentina as Jorge Mario Bergoglio, he was the first Latin American and the first Jesuit to become Pope when elected in 2013. Taking the name Francis after St Francis of Assisi, he promoted a more humble version of the papacy than many of his predecessors. He will be buried outside of the Vatican in a simple wooden coffin at the Basilica Santa Maria Maggiore. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
President of France Emmanuel Macron, Finland's President Alexander Stubb, US President Donald Trump, US First Lady Melania Trump, Estonian President Alar Karis, King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain attend the funeral of Pope Francis. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Pope Francis, who has spoken publicly against Trump’s immigration deportation policies, landed one final dig in a letter read at his funeral that once again rebuked Trump’s “walls.”

“Pope Francis incessantly raised his voice, imploring peace and calling for reason and honest negotiation to find possible solutions,” a cardinal said during the ceremony as Trump looked on. “‘Build bridges, not walls,’ was an exhortation he repeated many times.”

Emell Derra Adolphus

Emell Derra Adolphus

News Reporter

JunkMell

emell.adolphus@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
Politics‘Frustrated’ MTG Unleashes Laundry List of Complaints Against Trump Admin
Jack Revell
U.S. NewsMAGA Melts Down as Germany Declares Far Right ‘Extremists’
Kenneal Patterson
PoliticsWhite House Tanks Trump’s Big Idea to Rename Veterans Day
Jack Revell
PoliticsSupreme Court Justice Gets Standing Ovation for Breaking Cover to Attack Trump
Tom Sanders
Media‘Heil Tesla’: Neil Young Music Video Flames Elon Musk
Eboni Boykin-Patterson