Trump Anoints Himself New Pope in Bizarre Truth Social Post

President Donald Trump followed up on his “I’d like to be Pope” comment last week by sharing a photo depicting himself as the Holy Father in a Friday night Truth Social post.

The Republican president, a non-Catholic, shared what appeared to be an AI-generated photo of himself as the pope, dressed in white robes, gilded in gold. And while he did not caption the post, for many, it crossed the line as “disrespectful” and “disgusting.”

“This is blasphemy,” one commentator wrote. “Shame on all of you.”

Another added: “If you were as religious as you claim to be, you would know this is incredibly insulting to a huge number of your followers and wouldn’t have posted it. You have no shame.”

Others called for more trolling of the Catholic Church.

“Nearly fell off my chair laughing and cheering at the same time. Raised a Catholic, attended CCD, Alter Boy, and I approve of this legendary trolling message,” one user said.

Trump’s post marked his latest dig at the papacy after he told reporters on Wednesday that he was his own “number one choice” to succeed the late Pope Francis. The conclave assembly of cardinals to choose the next pope, predicted to be “very short,” will begin Wednesday, May 7. Amid Trump’s trolling, a cardinal said the Vatican is still looking for “Francis 2.”

“I think there is a consensus ... the vision is very clear what kind of pope we need in the church and for the world,” Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chávez of El Salvador told ABC News. “That is why I think the conclave will be very short, two or three days.”

President of France Emmanuel Macron, Finland's President Alexander Stubb, US President Donald Trump, US First Lady Melania Trump, Estonian President Alar Karis, King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain attend the funeral of Pope Francis. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Pope Francis, who has spoken publicly against Trump’s immigration deportation policies, landed one final dig in a letter read at his funeral that once again rebuked Trump’s “walls.”

“Pope Francis incessantly raised his voice, imploring peace and calling for reason and honest negotiation to find possible solutions,” a cardinal said during the ceremony as Trump looked on. “‘Build bridges, not walls,’ was an exhortation he repeated many times.”