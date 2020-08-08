Trump Heckled One of His Most Generous Donors on Testy Phone Call Last Week: Report
INFIGHTING
President Donald Trump castigated Republican mega-donor and casino magnate Sheldon Adelson for not giving more to the commander-in-chief’s reelection campaign on a phone call last week, Politico reports. Adelson rang the president to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and the related relief bill making its way through Congress, but Trump turned the conversation towards the 87-year-old’s campaign contributions and grew angry with him for not giving more. The Las Vegas mogul has been one of Trump’s most generous supporters. When Trump’s fellow Republicans learned of the call, they reportedly reached out to mop up the damage done to Adelson. Rival Joe Biden has reportedly beaten Trump in fundraising by a factor of three to one as the 2020 election looms.