Trump Appeals Blistering Rejection of His Pennsylvania Vote Lawsuit
DESPERATE TIMES
A judge’s scathing rejection of President Trump’s challenge to the election results in Pennsylvania hasn’t ended his quixotic effort to overturn the vote. His campaign on Sunday filed an appeal with the 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals—even as a growing chorus of Republican officials pleaded for him to concede. On Saturday, federal Judge Matthew Brann dismissed Trump’s suit, writing that the case was a heap of “strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations.” Brann tossed the case with prejudice, leaving the campaign with narrow grounds to appeal and setting up the lame-duck president for yet another in a long string of legal losses. Pennsylvania is set to certify its election results on Monday. On Saturday, Pat Toomey, the state’s Republican senator, said in a statement that Trump had “exhausted all plausible legal options to challenge the result of the presidential race in Pennsylvania” and congratulated Biden on his victory.