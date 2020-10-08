Trump Appeals to ‘My Favorite People in the World—The Seniors!’ in Nonsensical Video
CONFUSER-IN-CHIEF
President Donald Trump, who is currently hemorrhaging support among older voters over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, addressed his “favorite people in the world—the seniors” in another campaign-style video from the White House on Thursday. The president, who recently returned to the White House after a three-day hospital stay for COVID-19, assured senior citizens that the therapeutic medications he took at Walter Reed to treat his illness are a “cure” for the virus and that he would soon make the expensive treatme available to them.
“We’re taking care of our seniors. You’re not vulnerable but they like to say you’re vulnerable. You’re the least vulnerable but for this one thing, you are vulnerable. So am I,” he confusedly said at one point. “So we’re going to take care of our seniors—all free!” Trump blared at another point ion the rambling video.
Trump concluded the video with an attack on his opponent, claiming Joe Biden “didn’t know what he was doing” during the Swine Flu pandemic before adding: “But I do know what I’m doing.” Just for comparison’s sake, the CDC estimates 12,469 Americans died from H1N1 in 2009-2010. As of publication, over 212,000 have died in the United States from the coronavirus since late February.