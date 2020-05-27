Trump Appears to Announce Withdrawal From Afghanistan on Twitter
President Trump has apparently confirmed reports from earlier in the week that he wants to bring U.S. troops home from Afghanistan in time for Election Day. The New York Times reported Tuesday that Trump was keen on a plan to bring forces home by November because it would likely give a boost to his campaign. Trump has repeatedly voiced his desire to leave Afghanistan sooner than the timeline laid out in the February peace agreement with the Taliban, which had U.S. troops leaving in 12 to 14 months. Writing on Twitter on Wednesday, he wrote: “We are acting as a police force, not the fighting force that we are, in Afghanistan. After 19 years, it is time for them to police their own Country. Bring our soldiers back home but closely watch what is going on and strike with a thunder like never before, if necessary!” However, it’s reported that military officials favor a slower withdrawal that they believe would be less likely to endanger the peace deal reached this year.