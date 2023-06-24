CHEAT SHEET
‘Careful What You Wish For’: Trump Appears to Back Putin in Russia Power Struggle
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to weigh in on the mounting unrest in Russia, in a message that appeared to hint at his support for President Vladimir Putin in his standoff with a renegade mercenary leader. “A big mess in Russia, but be careful what you wish for,” Trump wrote. “Next in may be far worse!” The “next in” alludes to Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group that took control of Rostov and has threatened to march on Moscow in what Putin calls an “armed uprising.” In a separate post from earlier on Saturday, Trump inexplicably accused President Joe Biden of taking orders on Russia from Chinese President Xi Jinping, and suggested China wants to seize Russia land.