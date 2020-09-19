Trump Appears to Learn of RBG Death From Reporters: ‘I’m Actually Sad to Hear That’

Read it at CSPAN
Following a Minnesota rally Friday night where President Donald Trump spoke about his hypothetical Supreme Court justice pick, he apparently learned of Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s death for the first time from reporters. In footage of the interaction, Trump said to reporters, “She just died? Wow. I didn’t know that. You’re telling me now for the first time. She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman, whether you agreed or not. She was an amazing woman who led an amazing life. I’m actually sad to hear that.” A CBS News reporter said she could see aides passing Trump notes during his rally speech but he didn’t address Bader Ginsburg’s death during the address.