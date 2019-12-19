President Trump suggested that the husband of Michigan Democrat Rep. Debbie Dingell—the late former lawmaker John Dingell—was in hell after she had reportedly voted in favor of impeaching him. "Debbie Dingell, that's a real beauty," Trump said at a rally in Michigan on Wednesday night, claiming that he gave the "A-plus treatment" when John Dingell passed away earlier this year. "I gave them everything. That's okay. I don't want anything from it, I don't need anything for anything," he said, before recalling that Rep. Dingell had called him to express her gratitude. "'John would be so thrilled. He's looking down he'd be so thrilled,'" Trump claimed Dingell said, before quipping: "Maybe he's looking up, I don't know." Audible groans were heard in the crowd. The House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress during his rally.