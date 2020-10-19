Trump Thinks This Is an Insult: Biden ‘Will Listen to the Scientists’
HEAD SCRATCHER
President Donald Trump attempted to make fun of former Vice President Joe Biden during a campaign rally in Carson City, Nevada, on Sunday by saying “he’ll listen to the scientists” during the coronavirus pandemic.
“If I listened totally to the scientists we would right now have a country that would be in a massive depression, instead of, we’re like a rocket ship, take a look at the numbers,” Trump said after attacking Biden for wanting “to lock down.”
Trump has falsely claimed the U.S. is rounding the corner from the coronavirus pandemic even as the nation’s death toll continues to climb. The president has been criticized for downplaying the pandemic and ignoring public health advice, even after being hospitalized with the coronavirus.
The president’s mocking of Biden for planning to listen to experts about the deadly pandemic comes as Trump continues to hold large outdoor rallies that have deeply alarmed health experts and Democratic leaders.