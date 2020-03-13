CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Trump Appears to Throw Shade at Obamacare Site While Announcing National Emergency

    REALLY?!

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Drew Angerer/Getty

    President Trump took an apparent dig at the rollout of Healthcare.gov under the Obama Administration in a Friday press conference, claiming the new coronavirus screening website would be better than websites “of the past.” “I want to thank Google. Google is helping develop a website. It's going to be very quickly done, unlike websites of the past,” Trump said. It was later explained that the website would help people in determining whether they need a coronavirus test, and point people in the direction of new drive-through testing facilities. Previously, Trump claimed the “5 Billion Dollar Obamacare Website” was an example of how “nothing works” with the Democrats. “THE ROLLOUT OF OBAMACARE IS A TOTAL DISASTER AND AN EMBARRASSMENT TO OUR COUNTRY,” the wrote in a 2013 tweet. “THE WORLD IS WATCHING AND LAUGHING. $635,000,000 WEBSITE!”

    ;