Trump Appears to Throw Shade at Obamacare Site While Announcing National Emergency
President Trump took an apparent dig at the rollout of Healthcare.gov under the Obama Administration in a Friday press conference, claiming the new coronavirus screening website would be better than websites “of the past.” “I want to thank Google. Google is helping develop a website. It's going to be very quickly done, unlike websites of the past,” Trump said. It was later explained that the website would help people in determining whether they need a coronavirus test, and point people in the direction of new drive-through testing facilities. Previously, Trump claimed the “5 Billion Dollar Obamacare Website” was an example of how “nothing works” with the Democrats. “THE ROLLOUT OF OBAMACARE IS A TOTAL DISASTER AND AN EMBARRASSMENT TO OUR COUNTRY,” the wrote in a 2013 tweet. “THE WORLD IS WATCHING AND LAUGHING. $635,000,000 WEBSITE!”