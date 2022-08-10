Trump Appears to Use QAnon Song in Official Video
WWG1WGA
A campaign-style video that former President Donald Trump recently posted to his social media site Truth Social appears to feature a song titled after the slogan of the crazed QAnon conspiracy theory, according to liberal media watchdog Media Matters. Based on Media Matters’ review, the music in Trump’s video derives from a 2020 song titled “Wwg1wga,” which is shorthand for the QAnon community’s credo “Where we go one, we go all.” Additional songs on the album containing Wwg1wga also reference QAnon, including “I Am Q” and “Q Send Me.” Trump’s clip, which is nearly four minutes long and was posted hours after the FBI raid on his home, also includes imagery of thunderstorms and the phrase “the best is yet to come,” both of which are common QAnon themes. Many within the QAnon community, who believe that there’s a cabal of satanic pedophiles that Trump is secretly bringing to justice, celebrated the song’s appearance in the video. “That’s not an accident. Team Trump knows exactly what they’re doing,” one QAnon conspiracist said. While some in Trumpworld have attempted to distance the ex-president from QAnon, Trump has continued to wink at the conspiracy theory’s adherents while Truth Social has actively pandered to them. A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.