Trump-Appointed Judge Halts Biden’s Deportation Moratorium
ICE COLD
A federal judge appointed by former President Trump blocked President Biden’s 100-day moratorium on deportations on Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton, ruling in a case brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, wrote that the moratorium “fails to consider potential policies more limited in scope and time, but it also fails to provide any concrete, reasonable justification for a 100-day pause on deportations.” Biden issued the pause via executive order on his first day in office, and it went into effect Friday. Earlier this month, before the end of Trump’s term, BuzzFeed News reported that several states—including Texas—had signed an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security requiring “commitment to consult the Agency and consider its views before taking any action,” paving the way for this lawsuit.