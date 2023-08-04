CHEAT SHEET
    Judge in Trump’s Classified Docs Case Fumbled a Prior Trial: Report

    UH OH

    Isabella Ramirez

    Breaking News Intern

    A picture of Aileen Cannon, the Florida judge initially assigned to oversee Donald Trump's classified documents case, who reportedly made major mistakes in a prior trial in June.

    Pool via Reuters

    U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon, the Trump appointee assigned to oversee his classified documents case in Florida, made two major errors in a trial in June, Reuters reported, citing legal experts and a court transcript. The transcript revealed that Cannon closed jury selection to a defendant’s family and the general public, an apparent violation of the constitutional right to a public trial. Additionally, she failed to swear in the prospective jury pool—a necessary process in which potential jurors take an oath of truth—which forced her to restart jury selection, according to Reuters. Cannon reportedly defended her decision to close the courtroom by blaming space restrictions. As Cannon prepares to preside over the historic prosecution of against Trump, her relative lack of inexperience on the bench has come under the spotlight. The New York Times found that of 224 criminal cases that have been assigned to her, only four went to trial, amounting to a combined total of just 14 trial days. Cannon did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

