Trump-Appointed Judge, 47, Quits Lifetime Gig Over Sexual Misconduct Claims

One of Donald Trump’s judicial appointments in Alaska resigned Monday after a conduct complaint found that he had created a hostile work environment by discussing his divorce, dating preferences, and sexual desires to his employees.

The report said U.S. Judge Joshua Kindred, 47, had asked his employees to rank their colleagues by sexual desirability and that he and one of his former law clerks had over 300 pages worth of text messages about sexual encounters and other topics.

When one of Kindred’s employees tried to talk to him about his inappropriate behavior, he reportedly taunted and ostracized them in retaliation.

Kindred resigned from his lifetime judicial appointment effective Monday through a frank two-sentence letter, announcing his departure on one line and the effective date on the other.

Even though Kindred is officially off the bench, he’s not off the hook. The Ninth Circuit Court Council elevated its findings to a higher governing body, and suggested they consider impeaching Kindred.

Congress has only impeached a few federal judges in U.S. history, but it is ironic that Kindred was appointed by the only president in modern history to face an impeachment trial.

Kindred’s departure will leave only one full time federal judge in Alaska, but President Joe Biden will have the opportunity to nominate his replacement.