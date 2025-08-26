A federal judge appointed by Donald Trump slammed the president in the same ruling in which he dismissed a Department of Justice lawsuit that opposed the pausing of some deportations from Maryland.

District Judge Thomas T. Cullen, whom Trump appointed in 2019, wrote Tuesday that the Trump administration’s concerted “smear” campaign against him and the rest of the judicial branch is “unprecedented and unfortunate.”

“Over the past several months, principal officers of the Executive (and their spokespersons) have described federal district judges across the country as ‘left-wing,’ ‘liberal,’ ‘activists,’ ‘radical,’ ‘politically minded,’ ‘rogue,’ ‘unhinged,’ ‘outrageous, overzealous, [and] unconstitutional,’ ‘[c]rooked,’ and worse,” he said.

Cullen continued, “Although some tension between the coordinate branches of government is a hallmark of our constitutional system, this concerted effort by the Executive to smear and impugn individual judges who rule against it is both unprecedented and unfortunate.”