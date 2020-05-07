CHEAT SHEET
Trump Appoints Top Donor Postmaster General
President Donald Trump announced a top donor to his campaign as the new postmaster general, The Washington Post reports. Louis DeJoy, now head of fundraising for the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, starts June 15 as head of the United States Postal Service. DeJoy will be the first head of the Postal Service in 20 years who did not come up through the ranks of the agency itself. The president has expressed antipathy toward the Postal Service in tweets and public statements, arguing it does not charge Amazon and others enough for its services, and Trump denied USPS’ coronavirus bailout request as the agency verges on bankruptcy.