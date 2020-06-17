Bolton’s Bombshell Memoir: Trump Asked China’s President to Help Him Win the Election

President Trump appealed to China’s President Xi Jinping to help him win the 2020 election by increasing the Chinese government’s agricultural purchases from American farmers, former National Security Adviser John Bolton writes in his bombshell forthcoming memoir.

During a one-on-one meeting at the G20 Summit in 2019, Trump “stunningly, turned the conversation to the coming U.S. presidential election, alluding to China’s economic capability to affect the ongoing campaigns, pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win,” Bolton writes, according to an excerpt in the Wall Street Journal.

It was one of several disturbing instances Bolton outlines of Trump appealing to foreign dictators for his own gains—a pattern of behavior that he says went far beyond the Ukraine aid saga.

Trump was willing to kill off criminal probes against Turkish and Chinese companies to “in effect, give personal favors to dictators he liked,” Bolton writes, alleging that Trump was willing to intervene in probes against Turkey’s Halkbank and China’s ZTE to curry favor with either country’s leaders.

“The pattern looked like obstruction of justice as a way of life, which we couldn’t accept,” Bolton writes.

Several media outlets got their hands on an advanced copy of Bolton’s book, The Room Where It Happened, on Wednesday, ahead of its release next week—and despite the Department of Justice’s attempts to halt its publication.

In it, Bolton paints a picture of his former boss as an idiot who thought Finland was part of Russia, a megalomaniac who governs based on gut instinct, and the butt of jokes from even his most trusted aides. He joked about executing journalists, delivered an autographed copy of Elton John’s Rocket Man to Kim Jong Un and thought invading Venezuela would be “cool,” Bolton writes.

In one instance, during Trump’s 2018 meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slipped Bolton a note that referred to Trump. It said: “He is so full of shit.”

Bolton writes that he and Pompeo shared their disdain for Trump after the president had a phone call with South Korea’s president in the lead up to the 2018 summit with Kim. Pompeo told Bolton he was “having a cardiac arrest.” Bolton sympathized with Pompeo, describing the call as a “near death experience.”

In another instance, Bolton writes that Trump once told him that former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had used a sexist obscenity to describe Nikki Haley, then the ambassador to the United Nations. Bolton doubted it was true but found it yet another example of Trump trying to pit staff against each other.

Some of the most damning revelations in the book, however, are Bolton’s accusations of Trump’s willingness to interfere in criminal investigations, and use foreign powers to achieve his domestic aims.

Democrats and Republicans have been united in their criticism of Bolton, who declined to testify to the House during impeachment proceedings but instead took a $2 million book contract.

In his book, Bolton confirms that Trump did explicitly link security aid for Ukraine to investigations involving Biden and Hillary Clinton. Trump said on August 20 that “he wasn’t in favor of sending them anything until all the Russia-investigation materials related to Clinton and Biden had been turned over,” Bolton writes, adding that Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper tried eight to 10 times to get Trump to release the aid.

Bolton, a vocal Russia and North Korea hawk, became Trump’s third national security adviser in 2018 and had aims of withdrawing the U.S. from several international agreements, like the Iran nuclear deal.

He resigned late September after clashing with Trump over several foreign policy directives. Naturally, Trump claimed he fired him.