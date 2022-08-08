Trump Asked Generals Why They Couldn’t Be More Like ‘Totally Loyal’ Nazis, Report Claims
REICH MINDED
Former President Donald Trump once asked why American generals weren’t more like Nazis, according to a report. A New Yorker article examining how the Pentagon handled the national security threat “posed by their own Commander-in-Chief” published Monday includes a staggering exchange which allegedly took place between Trump and his White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, a former U.S. Marine Corps general. “You fucking generals, why can’t you be like the German generals?” Trump allegedly once asked Kelly. When Kelly asked which German generals Trump was referring to, the then-president answered: “The German generals in World War II.” Kelly is said to have pointed out to Trump that Hitler’s generals tried to kill their führer “three times and almost pulled it off,” but Trump was said to disagree. “No, no, no, they were totally loyal to him,” Trump allegedly said of Hitler’s generals.