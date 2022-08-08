CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Trump Asked Generals Why They Couldn’t Be More Like ‘Totally Loyal’ Nazis, Report Claims

    REICH MINDED

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Scott Olson

    Former President Donald Trump once asked why American generals weren’t more like Nazis, according to a report. A New Yorker article examining how the Pentagon handled the national security threat “posed by their own Commander-in-Chief” published Monday includes a staggering exchange which allegedly took place between Trump and his White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, a former U.S. Marine Corps general. “You fucking generals, why can’t you be like the German generals?” Trump allegedly once asked Kelly. When Kelly asked which German generals Trump was referring to, the then-president answered: “The German generals in World War II.” Kelly is said to have pointed out to Trump that Hitler’s generals tried to kill their führer “three times and almost pulled it off,” but Trump was said to disagree. “No, no, no, they were totally loyal to him,” Trump allegedly said of Hitler’s generals.

    Read it at New Yorker