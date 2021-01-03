Trump Asks Georgia’s Top Elections Official To ‘Find’ the Votes to Win Him the State, Audio Tapes Show

President Trump urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn his electoral loss in the state, according to audio of a Saturday phone call between the two released by The Washington Post on Sunday. “There’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, um, that you’ve recalculated,” the president told the state’s top elections official.

Raffensperger, who along with fellow Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has remained steadfast in refusing to overturn the election results, told the President on the call that there was no evidence of voter fraud or election interference. At one point, when the president falsely asserted that votes were scanned thrice, Raffensperger responded, ““Mr. President, they did not. We did an audit of that and we proved conclusively that they were not scanned three times.”

Trump lost Georgia and its 16 electoral votes to President-elect Joe Biden by 11,779 votes. Though Republican members of Congress have said they will object to the Electoral College certification on Jan. 6—even though allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election have been repeatedly rebuked in court—it is expected to be unsuccessful in overturning the results, given that both chambers must vote to reject the results, and Democrats control the House.

After the Washington Post published audio of the phone call, Republicans were quiet on the matter. At a rally in Georgia ahead of the run-off election there on Tuesday, Sen. Ted Cruz refused to answer questions about the president’s call with Raffensperger. “I’m going to answer what I think matters to the voters of Georgia,” he told reporters.

With additional reporting from Sam Brodey in Georgia