Trump Asks Followers to Defend the NRA Against ‘Racist’ New York Attorney General
‘STEP UP’
Donald Trump asked his supporters to back the National Rifle Association and accused New York Attorney General Letitia James of racism on his Truth Social platform on Thursday. “Everybody has to step up and support the National Rifle Association (NRA) against the ‘Racist In Reverse’ New York State Attorney General, Letitia James, who is fighting with every ounce of her strength, which shouldn’t be much, to destroy the NRA, and the Republican Party along with it,” the former president wrote. “Her ‘Office’ is consumed with the NRA (and me), with massive amounts of time, money, and effort devoted to this as opposed to stopping the record setting VIOLENT and other crimes in New York State!!!” James first filed a lawsuit against the NRA in 2020 alleging financial misconduct at the gun-rights advocacy organization. Trump’s comment comes the morning after America recorded its 72nd mass shooting so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.