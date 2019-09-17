CHEAT SHEET
Trump Asks Hispanic Supporter Steve Cortes: ‘Who Do You Like More, the Country or the Hispanics?’
During his campaign rally in New Mexico on Monday night, President Donald Trump noted that “nobody loves the Hispanics” more than Trump advisory board member Steve Cortes, who was in the audience. Saying Cortes looks like a “WASP,” Trump then asked the Hispanic supporter: “Who do you like more, the country or the Hispanics?”
“He says the country. I don’t know, I may have to go for the Hispanics, to be honest with you,” Trump added. “We got a lot of Hispanics. We love our Hispanics.”
The president also said Cortes was somebody who “was on CNN and they didn’t like him because he was too positive about Trump,” referencing the fact that Cortes had recently been sidelined by CNN as a network contributor, something that Trump has fretted over. “You were incredible on CNN and now you will get a real job, OK?” Trump added. “Steve, that audience wasn’t big enough for you. The ratings aren’t good.”