Politics

Trump Asks Military for Plans to Take Panama Canal ‘By Force’

ANY MEANS NECESSARY

Using troops to seize the waterway is “less likely” than other options—but not off the table completely.

Josh Fiallo
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

President Donald Trump delivers remarks after signing an executive order.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Josh Fiallo

Josh Fiallo

Breaking News Reporter

ByJoshFiallo

Josh.Fiallo@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
OpinionThe Viral ‘Debate’ Video That Proves Most MAGA Voters Are a Lost Cause
Michael Ian Black
PoliticsFans Outraged Over Gwen Stefani’s ‘Christian’ MAGA Makeover
Emell Derra Adolphus
World‘Nobody Is Safe’: Canada Sends World a Warning Against Trump
Yasmeen Hamadeh
U.S. NewsMusk Shamed Into Abandoning Cut to Vital Social Security Service
Julia Ornedo
U.S. NewsMusk’s SpaceX Axes Rescue of Astronauts He Said Biden Left in Space
Yasmeen Hamadeh