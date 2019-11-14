TO THE HIGH COURT
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of His Tax Records
President Trump’s attorneys have asked the Supreme Court to halt the release of his tax records in a Thursday court filing, The Washington Post reports. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has attempted to enforce a grand jury subpoena for eight years worth of Trump’s tax records from accounting firm Mazars USA, but Trump’s lawyers went to court in an attempt to stop the subpoena. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit ruled against the president last week, but the D.A.’s office agreed to hold off on enforcing the subpoena until the Supreme Court weighs in. This comes after Trump was also ruled against in another appeals court case involving a congressional subpoena for his Mazars USA records. According to the Post, the Supreme Court will likely get involved in the matter.