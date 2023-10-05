Trump Asks to Delay Classified Documents Trial Until After Election

CHEAT SHEET
    Donald Trump has asked to push back his Florida classified documents trial from May to “until at least mid-November 2024,” according to a court filing on Wednesday night. The Messenger reported that his legal team claimed that prosecutors, who have already provided 1.28 million pages of unclassified documents and evidence, are refusing full disclosure and have “demanded a conflicting schedule” that forces them “to be in two places at once.” They argued that U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon’s May date interferes with special counsel Jack Smith’s criminal case against Trump regarding attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The former president has been charged for keeping restricted government records in Mar-a-Lago after he left office, even after officials ordered their return. He has pleaded not guilty.

