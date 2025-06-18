Trump Asks Workers Installing White House Flagpole: ‘Any Illegal Immigrants?’

President Donald Trump interrupted a press conference outside the White House to interrogate a group of construction workers behind him about whether there were “any illegal immigrants” among them.

Asked about his deportation effort, Trump said, “We‘re taking them out by the thousands. Murderers, drug dealers, people that are mentally insane, from insane asylums.”

Then he turned to the several hard hat-wearing construction workers behind him, who were there to install the president’s new White House flagpoles—and, apparently, feature in his presser. ADVERTISEMENT

“Do we have anybody here who’s a member of—no, I don’t think so. You’ve known these people for a long time?" he asked. “Any illegal immigrants?”

The men, stone-faced, shook their heads.

“If there were, we’ll find out,” Trump said, prompting nervous laughter from the men. “Your whole life will be destroyed because of this press conference. They‘ll destroy these people. I didn‘t want to tell them that before they stood up.”

“Don’t worry, I think you’re gonna be OK,” Trump added.