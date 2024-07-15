The attempted assassination of Donald Trump is being investigated as “potential domestic terrorism,” the FBI said Sunday, as law enforcement searches for answers about what motivated the attempt on the life of the former American president.

The shooting at the presumptive GOP nominee’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, left one rally attendee dead and another two injured, while Trump himself was left bloodied after suffering a wound to his ear. The shooter, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, was killed by Secret Service snipers.

In an update on its investigation Sunday, the FBI said early inquiries suggest the shooter acted alone, but the bureau is working to establish “if there were any co-conspirators associated with this attack.” It added that no motive has yet been identified, but that efforts are underway to “determine the sequence of events and the shooter’s movements prior to the shooting.”

“We have also obtained the shooter’s telephone for examination,” the FBI said. The update said suspicious “devices” found in the gunman’s home and vehicle “have been rendered safe by bomb technicians and are being evaluated at the FBI Laboratory.”

The shooter was not known to the FBI before the attack, the bureau said, and the gun involved was purchased legally.

While Trump survived the attempted assassination, 50-year-old rally attendee Corey Comperatore was killed in the crossfire. The former fire chief died while trying to shield his daughter, she said. Attendees David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74, were also shot in the attack, according to the Pennsylvania State Police, describing both men’s condition as “stable” on Sunday.