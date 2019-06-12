At Least 22 Foreign Governments Have Spent Cash at Trump Properties

Officials from at least 22 foreign governments have spent money at Trump Organization properties, NBC News reports. In what the network called the “most comprehensive possible list of foreign spending at Trump properties,” the report details previously unreported hires, rentals, and purchases of properties owned by the president’s company. At least nine foreign governments reportedly rented or purchased property in Trump buildings—Kuwait, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, China, Malaysia, Slovakia, Thailand, India, and the European Union. Nine hosted events at the properties—Afghanistan, Cyprus, Ireland, Japan, Philippines, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. Trump has previously promised to donate any profits originating from foreign governments, and the Trump Organization has sent $343,000 to the U.S. Treasury during his presidency, but it’s not known exactly how that figure was reached.