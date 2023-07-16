Trump: At Least I Didn’t Hoard Classified Docs in My Socks
‘CLINTON SOCKS CASE’
Donald Trump went on a wild rant about the so-called “Clinton socks case” at a Turning Point Action conference in Florida on Saturday, comparing the “case” to his 37-count indictment alleging he violated the Espionage Act. “The crucial legal precedent is laid out in the most important case on the Presidential Records Act ever on the subject known as the Clinton—it’s Bill Clinton—socks case. You know why socks? Because he took it out of his socks!” Trump declared. “I didn’t take it out of my socks! I had boxes piled up in front of the White House and everybody’s taking pictures of them because I wasn’t hiding anything.” In 2012, conservative activist group Judicial Watch sued the National Archives and Records Administration over audio tapes Clinton reportedly kept in his sock drawer during his presidency. The judge tossed the lawsuit, ruling NARA did not have the authority to obtain the tapes. “He took it out of his socks,” Trump said. “After leaving the White House, Bill Clinton kept 79 audio tapes in his socks and in his sock drawer.” Clinton’s case is far from the allegations against Trump as the tapes had nothing to do with national security or defying subpoenas.