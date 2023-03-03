Trump Attack Plan for ‘Reagan Republican’ Ron DeSantis Leaked
RONNIE 2.0
Not content with nicknames like “Ron DeSanctimonious” or “Meatball Ron,” Donald Trump is reportedly planning to attack presidential rival Ron DeSantis as a “Reagan Republican” who simply doesn’t get the party of MAGA. Axios, which obtained the former president’s five-point attack plan, reports that Trump reckons the Florida governor is the only candidate who could outlast him in a bruising primary campaign and he is “planning to amp up the attacks and name-calling in the coming weeks.” Trump has reportedly identified five areas of weakness for the Florida governor, including his past support for changes to Social Security and Medicare, his initially cautious response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and his “disloyalty” to Trump himself. “There’s a pre-Trump Ron and there’s a post-Trump Ron,” a Trump confidant told Axios. “He used to be a Reagan Republican. That’s where he comes from. He’s now awkwardly trying to square his views up with the populist nationalist feeling of that party.”