Trump Attacks Bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates
President Trump tweeted on Monday morning that he is looking forward to debating the “lucky person” who “stumbles across the finish line in the little watched Do Nothing Democrat Debates,” and then claimed that as president, “the debates are up to me.” He went on to attack the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD), which is a nonprofit corporation jointly sponsored by both parties, calling it “very biased” with “nasty politics” and “stacked with Trump Haters & Never Trumpers.” The commission was established in 1987 to ensure “for the benefit of the American electorate, that general election debates...Are a permanent part of the electoral process” for the offices of the president and vice president, according to its website. Trump also wrote that the CPD was “forced to publicly apologize for modulating my microphone in the first debate against Crooked Hilary” in 2016, which the commission actually described as an unspecified technical malfunction. The president added that the CPD is “NOT authorized to speak for me,” or Republicans.