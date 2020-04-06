Trump Attacks Fox News Reporter Kristin Fisher: ‘You Should Say Congratulations’
President Donald Trump did not react well when he was challenged by Fox News reporter Kristen Fisher about the ongoing lag in results for COVID-19 tests at hospitals across the country. Letting out a deep sigh, the president said, “We’re the federal government, we are not supposed to be standing on street doing corners testing.” While initially the tests were “old, obsolete and not really prepared,” Trump touted a brand new testing system that we developed quickly.”
“You should say, ‘Congratulations, great job’ instead of being so horrid in the way you ask a question,” the president told Fisher. Just five days ago, he lashed out at Fox News’ chief White House correspondent John Roberts for posing a similarly straightforward question, asking him, “What are you working for CNN? I thought you were with Fox.”