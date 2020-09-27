Trump Attacks IRS After Bombshell Tax Report: ‘They Treat Me Very Badly’
POOR YOU
In a Sunday press conference, President Trump called the bombshell New York Times story on his tax returns “totally fake news” and then attacked the Internal Revenue Service. “It’s totally fake news. Made up, fake,” the president insisted when asked by a journalist if the report, which said he paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017, seemed accurate. Trump then disparaged the IRS, saying they “treat me like the Tea Party.” “They treat me very badly,” he claimed. “It’s under audit. It’s been under audit for a long time,” he said of his returns, before continuing to attack the Times with statements similar to those he has made in the past. “It’s all be revealed. It’s going to come out,” he later said of the IRS audit, which he called “very big,” “very powerful,” and “very accurate.” Reporters attempted to ask follow up questions as Trump ended the press conference after saying he would “release everything.”