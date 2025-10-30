Trump Attacks ‘Ugly’ Enemy in Air Force One Tantrum

Lily Allen’s Ex Not Featured in ‘Stranger Things’ Final Trailer
HOW STRANGE...
Stranger Things star David Harbour, the ex-husband of British pop star Lilly Allen, is conspicuously absent for almost the entirety of the Netflix show’s new trailer ahead of its much-anticipated final season. Harbour, who plays fan favorite police chief Jim Hopper, is only seen in a couple of blink-and-you-miss-it moments, while almost all other major, and even some minor, characters make a more prominent appearance during the three-minute teaser, noted the Daily Mail. Harbour’s absence from the Stranger Things promotion arrives after the 50-year-old’s personal life has been on full display due to the release of Allen’s new album. West End Girl, which has already garnered millions of streams online, is a brutal tell-all detailing how the couple’s relationship fell apart, alluding to Harbour having multiple affairs that went beyond their agreement for an open relationship. The album, Allen’s first in seven years, dropped as the first part of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things becomes available to stream on Netflix on November 26. While Hopper barely features in the final trailer, other main characters, such as Winona Ryder’s Joyce Byers and Maya Hawke’s Robin Buckley, also have only fleeting appearances.