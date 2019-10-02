CHEAT SHEET
MY OTHER ENEMY
Trump Attacks Washington Post for New York Times Border Moat Story
President Trump on Wednesday ranted to reporters in the Oval Office about a number of perceived injustices against himself. Among the listed enemies were various cities, the governor of California, and The Washington Post, which he attacked over a story that was actually written by New York Times reporters. “My comms people came to me and they said, sir, there’s a book or something being written. It’s written by Washington Post people so you know it’s inaccurate,” Trump said, as Finland’s president sat beside him. “Two reporters of the Washington—and they said, ‘president Trump started screaming, ranting and raving that on the southern border’ ... I wanted a wall that I wanted a moat, a moat, and in the moat I wanted alligators and snakes.” Trump appears to have been referring to a New York Times story published on Tuesday that reported the president “often talked about fortifying a border wall with a water-filled trench, stocked with snakes or alligators, prompting aides to seek a cost estimate.” Trump concluded his argument: “Well obviously it’s fake because almost everything the Washington Post does is fake.”