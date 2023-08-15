Trump Attorney Scolds ‘Fox & Friends’ Host to His Face: ‘You Used to Love Trump!’

Trump lawyer Alina Habba on Tuesday seemed a bit perturbed that Steve Doocy dared to grill her on how the Georgia indictment represents a “perilous threat” to her client, snapping at the Fox & Friends host that he “used to love” former President Donald Trump.

The attempt to set Doocy straight on the ex-president’s favorite morning show comes as the Fox News star has been one of the rare contrarian voices at the conservative cable giant, especially when it comes to the former president’s legal issues or the GOP’s probe into the Biden family business dealings.

Habba, who essentially serves as Trump’s legal spokesperson, sat down with the Fox & Friends trio on Tuesday morning to slam the 41-count indictment against Trump and 18 other co-conspirators, which includes ex-New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. The state charges revolve around Trump’s efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results, accusing him of taking part in a complex criminal conspiracy.

Doocy, for his part, noted that he’s “heard from a lot of legal analysts” who believe that the Georgia case is different than Trump’s other three criminal indictments, largely because the state has laws “specifically tailored to election interference.” He added that Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy recently wrote that Georgia district attorney Fani Willis’ indictment presents the “most perilous threat” to Trump yet, wondering if Habba agreed with that assessment.

“We do not agree that it is a perilous threat because we actually have inside information,” the Trump flack replied, prompting Doocy to ask what “inside information” she was referring to.

“Well, the inside information, Steve, and, you know, you used to love Trump. I got to tell you,” Habba groused before insisting that she was “not gonna breach” her client's confidentiality.

She went on to essentially parrot Trump’s claims that he was just following his legal team’s advice on disputing the election results, adding that it was the former president’s “obligation” to look into “election issues” and the “integrity of our election.”

On Tuesday morning, Trump took to his social-media site to announce that he would soon deliver a “CONCLUSIVE” presentation that would prove the vote was “rigged” and exonerate him in the Georgia election meddling case.

In Trumpian fashion, Habba then complained that Democrats weren’t being charged for questioning Trump’s 2016 election victory.

“Letitia James, the Attorney General of New York, stood up on a podium— who's suing the Trump Organization—and said President Trump is an illegitimate president,” she exclaimed. “Now, is she gonna get criminally charged? What about Hillary Clinton?!”

