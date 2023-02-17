CHEAT SHEET
Trump Attorney Hires Attorney of His Own in Classified Docs Case
Donald Trump’s lawyer has engaged a lawyer of his own as prosecutors are seeking answers about the handling of classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago, according to Reuters. Evan Corcoran, who has represented the former president in the probe, has reportedly taken on attorney Michael Levy to represent him. Corcoran appeared in January before a grand jury in connection with special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the documents, according to Reuters. But the New York Times this week reported that prosecutors are attempting to question Corcoran again, asking for a judge to approve an exception to attorney-client privilege on the grounds that legal advice might have been given in furthering a crime.