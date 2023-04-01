WATCH: One Trump Lawyer Shades Another on Live TV
FRIENDLY FIRE
Facing an array of legal challenges from New York to Washington and Georgia, the least former President Donald Trump could ask for is to have his own defense lawyers on the same page. That clearly wasn’t the case on Saturday, when Tim Parlatore, the lawyer defending Trump against allegations that he attempted to overturn the 2020 election, threw shade on live TV at Joe Tacopina, who is handling the Stormy Daniels hush-money case. When CNN host Kaitlan Collins asked Parlatore whether Tacopina was the right man for the job, Parlatore conspicuously refused to answer. But he did note that Tacopina “has certain potential conflict issues, given his prior contacts, with Stormy Daniels,” a reference to an email exchange between the attorney and porn star when she was seeking representation back in 2018.