Trump Attorney Testified Before Mar-a-Lago Jury in December: Report
‘HAPPILY’
An attorney representing former President Donald Trump in the special counsel probe into his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving office went before a grand jury hearing evidence in the matter late last year, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News on Thursday. Timothy Parlatore’s previously unreported testimony occurred on Dec. 22, the sources said, with one claiming he had not been compelled by a subpoena to appear. He reportedly answered questions on Trump’s legal team’s efforts to locate any other classified records at Mar-a-Lago after a high-profile FBI raid of the estate several months prior. In a statement to ABC News, Parlatore said, “I voluntarily and happily chose to go into the grand jury so that I could present my client’s case to them in the context of our search efforts.” He added: “During my testimony, it was clear that the government was not acting appropriately and made several improper attempts to pierce privilege and, in my opinion, made several significant misstatements to the jury which I believe constitutes prosecutorial misconduct.” He apparently did not elaborate on the alleged misconduct.