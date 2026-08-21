Trump Author Says Secret Service ‘Alarmed’ by Natalie Harp Letters

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman says that letters sent by Natalie Harp to President Donald Trump “alarmed” the Secret Service.

The Times previously reported on excerpts from the fawning letters sent by Trump’s ever-present aide. On Thursday, the Daily Beast published the letters in full, revealing new details of just how obsessed Harp, 35, seems to be with her 80-year-old boss.

Some words leap off the page, with Harp, the former right-wing cable host, going as far as to say she is “unworthy” of the president.

Haberman on The Source. CNN

Indeed, the president’s close security team appeared anxious about some of the correspondence, according to Haberman, who, along with colleague Jonathan Swan, wrote the best-selling book Regime Change.

“Harp has carved out this role of being incredibly devoted to the president. She had left these letters for him and in his personal spaces during the interregnum for four years. The Secret Service had gotten alarmed by some of them. That was not—well, that was notable,” she said on CNN’s The Source on Thursday.

The veteran White House correspondent noted that the letters were sent in 2023, before Trump was re-elected. “That was a campaign. That was different. She is now in the government. She sits 10 feet away from the president. She is a stream of information to him. He does rely on her. And I don’t expect that to change,” she said.

Obtained by The Daily Beast/Howl

Harp reportedly sent a second note to the president. Obtained by The Daily Beast/Howl

Harp is now the $150,000-a-year special assistant and executive assistant to the president.

It is not just the Secret Service that is rattled by the weird letters, Haberman added. “Most of her colleagues have been uneasy with her for some time,” she said. “She is representative of how different this term is from term one, because this is the kind of aide who will just give him quick, unfiltered information, connect him to other people, is present there, and basically spends most of her waking hours trying to work for him and get him what he wants.”

In the notes, Harp expresses a deep desire to step away from her routine work duties, such as serving as Trump’s “Human Printer,” and regain a more personal relationship with him. Expressing burnout and envy toward women whose main role seems to be to “talk with you and look pretty,” she explicitly tells Trump, “I want that job!!”

Donald Trump's executive assistant, Natalie Harp, carries a duffel bag as the president leaves for a weekend trip on Aug. 14. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

She also recounts fondly the days when he would call her to chat about “everything and nothing,” lamenting that they now have to discuss work constantly.

The letters also show Harp apologizing for minor missteps during the overseas trip, including causing confusion after being left in a van outside customs without her passport and walking on a golf course instead of riding in a cart. Admitting to forgetting to eat and sleep out of anxiety, she writes that her main fear is being lowered in Trump’s opinion, stating her goal is never to bring him “anything but joy.”

Harp refers to Trump as her “Guardian and Protector in this life” and references a promise he made to her following her father’s suicide in 2020. Throughout the notes, she asks Trump to correct her when she fails, writing that he has the “absolute right to cuss me out” because no one cares for her more. Expressing feeling unworthy of him, she signs off the folded printouts—scrawled with a Sharpie signature—with “With all my heart, Natalie” and “Always, Natalie.”